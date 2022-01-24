 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

Rare find! Acreage at foot of Bakers Mountain offers spectacular mountain views all seasons, wildlife, privacy. Recent survey shows 2.384 acres with creek on property that runs together with a branch that is underground spring fed. See survey in disclosures. Sunny garden space, room to run for animals. Detached vehicle cover, roomy front porch and decks off laundry/mud room and dining area. Spacious open floorplan with split bedrooms. All appliances remain including freezer and tv mount that is adjustable for size and swivels to watch from all angles. Ample storage cabinets in kitchen and separate laundry room with wet sink. Located near 1-40, Hwy 321/70, grocery store, restaurants, schools but no city taxes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert