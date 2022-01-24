Rare find! Acreage at foot of Bakers Mountain offers spectacular mountain views all seasons, wildlife, privacy. Recent survey shows 2.384 acres with creek on property that runs together with a branch that is underground spring fed. See survey in disclosures. Sunny garden space, room to run for animals. Detached vehicle cover, roomy front porch and decks off laundry/mud room and dining area. Spacious open floorplan with split bedrooms. All appliances remain including freezer and tv mount that is adjustable for size and swivels to watch from all angles. Ample storage cabinets in kitchen and separate laundry room with wet sink. Located near 1-40, Hwy 321/70, grocery store, restaurants, schools but no city taxes.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900
