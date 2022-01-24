Fantastic home! Located in the highly desired Mt. View community with excellent schools and easy access to HWY 321, HWY 127, and I-40. This one-level brick home features 1673 heated sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer set just a few months old! Several wonderful features include molded LeafGuard brand gutter guards, newer engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel range with an air fryer feature, very nice woodstove excellent at heating the entire home if you choose, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, small built-in safe, built-in cabinets in both bathrooms and living room. Updates include new roof 2020, new carpet in two bedrooms 2021, new vinyl plank flooring in both baths 2021, and fresh new interior paint 2021!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
- Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 28:
- Updated
Burke County saw more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 added since Tuesday, and multiple schools and facilities are on the state’s cluster and o…
- Updated
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott kept handing it to all the wrong people.
A local dancer recently took top honors at a regional dance competition:
- Updated
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased on Thursday and three more schools were reported with clusters due to cases that occurred before a wi…
When author Delight Van Horn was invited to a Christmas party at the home of a self-proclaimed "hoarder," she wasn't sure what to expect:
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.