3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,000

You will love this recently updated all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,426 square ft. with a one car garage home located in Northwest Hickory. This home is within walking distance to great restaurants, schools and shopping. This open feeling home is the perfect setting as you enter the large entry foyer and are greeted by hardwood floors throughout the home and a large living area which is open to the spacious kitchen and centrally placed fireplace. Entertain your guests in this large open space or take the flow onto your newly built large 12 x 30 back deck overlooking your private level backyard. Sellers have put a lot of love into this home, and are having to leave the state due to a job transfer. This gem is ready to host it's next family.