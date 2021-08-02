You will love this recently updated all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,426 square ft. with a one car garage home located in Northwest Hickory. This home is within walking distance to great restaurants, schools and shopping. This open feeling home is the perfect setting as you enter the large entry foyer and are greeted by hardwood floors throughout the home and a large living area which is open to the spacious kitchen and centrally placed fireplace. Entertain your guests in this large open space or take the flow onto your newly built large 12 x 30 back deck overlooking your private level backyard. Sellers have put a lot of love into this home, and are having to leave the state due to a job transfer. This gem is ready to host it's next family.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.