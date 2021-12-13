Lots of updates! Located in the highly desired Mt. View community with excellent schools and easy access to HWY 321 and I-40. This one-level brick home features 1673 heated sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a finished sunroom. All appliances stay including a new washer and dryer! Several wonderful features include engineered hardwood floors, a stainless steel range with an air fryer feature, a very nice woodstove excellent at heating the entire home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, small built-in safe, built-in cabinets in both bathrooms and living room. Updates include a new roof in 2020, brand new carpet in two bedrooms, brand new vinyl plank flooring in both baths, and fresh new interior paint! This one is move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $264,000
