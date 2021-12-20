 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,000

Beautifully renovated brick home nestled in NW Hickory. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new windows, and new heat pump. All electric in house updated. Dining area off of kitchen could provide additional sitting area. Breakfast nook with bay window off of living room. Large living room with bay window and fireplace. Full bath with tile shower. 3 bedroom with nice closets. Large lot extends to the tree line in the rear for a garden, volleyball court with sand or firepit.

