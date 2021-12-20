3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,000

Beautifully renovated home nestled in NW Hickory in great location. New Kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, all new paint, new roof, new Heat Pump and new windows. Whole house has had electrical update. This floorplan is great with Kitchen open to dining or make this area a second den. Breakfast nook with a bay window and large Living room with bay window and fireplace. Three bedrooms with nice closets. New bath with tiled shower. Full unfinished basement for storage or workshop or potential finished space plus double car garage. Basement has laundry and roughed in bathroom. Great lot that extends to the tree line in the rear with space for a garden or playground. Large enough for a volleyball court with sand or firepit area. Lots of potential inside and outside. Move in ready!