3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $270,000

If you have always wanted to live in the highly desired Viewmont area, now is your opportunity to own this three bedroom two bathroom all brick home in Hickory on a half an acre lot. This homes offers great space for entertaining with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. Newer windows allow for plenty of natural light. The current owners chose this home because of the convenient location to downtown Hickory, medical services, restaurants, shopping and local schools. Exterior features include mature landscaping, fenced yard at the rear of the home, storage shed in the carport. and storage in the exterior entrance to the basement Listed by :Cheryl Obijiski Realty Executives of Hickory NC 240-222-2249 CherylObijiski@gmail.com