Sprawling ranch! A spacious home where you don't know what's around every corner. And at each turn, you are greeted by an awesome den, screened in porch or huge dining room! The surprise of a second fireplace, the beauty of a updated kitchen and the peacefulness of the covered front porch! This home is located on a corner lot, with lots of hardwoods in NW Hickory. Convenient to shopping, schools and restaurants. Come take in all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,000
