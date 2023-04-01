Have you been looking for a home that is in move in ready condition??? Look No More!! This beautiful ALMOST NEW home located with easy access to Hickory, Lenoir, or Morganton. This home features a large cut-de-sac lot that is waiting for your special touches to make it your own. There is plenty of room for a fence, fire pit, or whatever your heart desires. Inside is a spacious living room, large kitchen (with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area, and laundry all located on the main floor. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 additional bathrooms. The primary bedroom boast plenty of space and features a massive walk-in closet, and well appointed bathroom. There is also a wonder loft area that could be used as an office space or another sitting area. The attached garage offers lots of storage space. Roof, HVAC, entire home is less than a year old. Schedule your tour today! You will not be disappointed!! No FHA loans will be considered.