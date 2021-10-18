 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $289,900

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 to see this house. Location! Location! Location! Convenient to schools, medical, restaurants, shopping, downtown and more. Low maintenance brick ranch with full basement. Main level offers a spacious living room and dining room combined, kitchen with breakfast, large den with fireplace, master bedroom with ensuite bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The breakfast area opens onto a large sunroom with heat and air and overlooks the back yard. The full unfinished basement offers room for expansion. There is also a 2 car garage on the lower level. There is also a stairway that leads to the floored attic for plenty of storage. Set your appointment now to view this one!!

