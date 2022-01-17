FOREST HILLS IN NW HICKORY. Close to the River Walk and Lake Hickory. Remodeled Two-Story Home with Four Bedrooms, Two and One Half Baths. Updates included, New Roof, Exterior Vinyl Siding, Windows, All new Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Counter tops, All New Kitchen appliances including Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. Updated Baths. Insulation and Vapor Barrier in the Crawlspace, Fresh Paint Throughout. New HP for upper level. Main level has existing Gas Furnace. New Central Air. Guest Bedroom on the Main. Primary and Two Other Bedrooms Upstairs. Open Living/Dining Room. Separate Laundry Room with older Washer and Dryer that will remain but sold "AS IS". Single Attached Garage. City Water, Sewer and Natural Gas. Won't last long in today's market.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
