Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information Low maintenance brick and stone ranch with vinyl trim located minutes from Interstate 40 yet with a country setting. The open floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with a large island with a breakfast bar, dining area and great room with a stone/ wood burning fireplace. In addition there are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The large bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, double vanity and separate shower. The great room opens to the back patio. There is a detached garage with an attached carport that could be used for a RV and also a detached workshop.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
