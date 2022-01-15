Call The Andi Jack Team Today 828.455.6299-NEW CONSTRUCTION Opportunity in HICKORY- You will love this open floor plan with spacious living and dining room spaces! Kitchen feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite, and subway tile. Secondary bedrooms are large and feature double closets in both! Primary Suite features walk-in tile shower custom cabinets, large walk-in closet, and private laundry room. We love love love the oversized garage space perfect for additional shelving and storage, trex decking on the deck, neutral colors throughout the home, custom rock work on the exterior, and the low county taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
