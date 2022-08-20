3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $305,000

Almost-new construction home in a fantastic location! Incredibly convenient location, just minutes from Mt. View and minutes from Hickory shopping such as the mall, and the best part is no city taxes. This 2020 home is a real eye-catcher, with modern craftsmanship spotted throughout the home, such as the butcher block kitchen island or the luxury vinyl flooring. Enjoy the open concept split floorplan that this home offers, and relax on the private rear deck that was just replaced with Trex boards for longevity and looks. This home is move in ready! ALL appliances convey including clothes washer and dryer as well as storage shed. New Build in December 2020, and only occupied since February 2021. It's towards the end of a cul-de-sac so not a lot of traffic either. Schedule your showing today!