Move in and get ready for summertime at the lake in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath lake access home! Enjoy the evenings on the covered front porch or out back on the patio cozied up next to the outdoor fireplace. On the main floor you will find a spacious family room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs features the owners suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Brand new carpet was just put down upstairs and a new roof was installed in the fall of 2021. The exterior of the home just received a fresh bath and the interior has been professionally cleaned. Much of the interior has received fresh paint as well. The septic tank was pumped in 2020. There is an invisible fence with 2 collars that will convey with the property. This home is ready for its new owners. Call today for your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $309,000
