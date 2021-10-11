This beautifully maintained home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac road in the lakefront community of Gold Creek Estates. On the main level, you will have plenty of space to spread out in the large family room, kitchen, dining room or the additional sitting room/office. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom and en suite bathroom as well as 3 additional spacious bedrooms and a guest bathroom. You will love the peacefulness of the private covered back deck on this home. A huge bonus room located just off the garage offers a great space for a game room, media room or additional storage. So much to enjoy in this neighborhood including the community lake lot, boat ramp, dock and picnic shelter. This is one home you don't want to miss!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $309,900
