 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,000

Move-in ready charmer on cul-de-sac in the lakefront Gold Creek community. Roof, granite counters and frig are new. Main level has living area with fp open to dining room and foyer, owner suite with barn door into bath, powder room with marble walls/ flooring and laundry room with counter and deep utility sink. Upstairs are two bedrooms with full bath, reading balcony overlooking two story foyer, den w/wet bar (excellent theater/ 4th br) and floored attic area for storage. See this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert