3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,900

Almost-new construction home in a fantastic location! This 2020 home is a real eye-catcher, with modern craftsmanship spotted throughout the home, such as the butcher block kitchen island or the luxury vinyl flooring. Enjoy the open concept split floorplan that this home offers, and relax on the private rear deck that was just replaced with Trex boards for longevity and looks. This home is move in ready! ALL appliances convey including clothes washer and dryer as well as storage shed. The location of this home is great, located in Hickory with Burke County taxes, and towards the end of a cul-de-sac so not a ton of traffic either. Schedule your showing today!