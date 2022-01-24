If you are looking for land and privacy, this home is for you! This 3 bed/2 bath home is situated on a total of 6.58 acres. The lot is cleared and level. Giving you tons of space for all your outdoor activities. Enjoy your morning coffee on your porch overlooking the massive yard. Inside the 1,550+ you will find spacious rooms, plenty of closets, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, and refrigerator, wood stove and shed all stays! full unheated basement could be done for more heated living and is already plumbed for a bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
- Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 28:
- Updated
Burke County saw more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 added since Tuesday, and multiple schools and facilities are on the state’s cluster and o…
- Updated
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott kept handing it to all the wrong people.
A local dancer recently took top honors at a regional dance competition:
- Updated
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased on Thursday and three more schools were reported with clusters due to cases that occurred before a wi…
When author Delight Van Horn was invited to a Christmas party at the home of a self-proclaimed "hoarder," she wasn't sure what to expect:
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.