Welcome to North Lakes & Lake Hickory Access! Main Level Living in this lovely Brick Ranch with Basement, Garage, Double Carport and join the optional HOA for use of the gated Lake Hickory Access area w/picnic tables, grills and dock. Main Level Living Offers a Large Living Room with Glass Doors to the Patio and Back Yard. Eat-In Kitchen with door leading to the Double Carport. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Primary Suite offers Stand Up Shower. Hall Bath offers Tub/Shower Combination. Basement space could be finished & made into additional living area. Garage offers Garage Door & a Walk-Out Door. Utilities: Caldwell County Water, Duke Energy & Spectrum Internet Service. Septic System (Inspection Information Available). Lake Hickory Access Area available w/Optional HOA Membership. Be sure to visit the lake access area when you view the home. Convenient Location near US 321 and just a few miles north of I-40. (See NCDOT for US 321 project from US 321 Hickory north to Lenoir). Exciting News: Check out the City of Hickory"CityWalk/RiverWalk"
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $324,900
