Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 1/2 bath well maintained Two Story home Full w/Basement with Lake Access located in Gold Creek Estates offers many updates a features for any buyer. Large living room with French doors that lead outside to a large deck, great for entertaining. Formal dining room just off of the kitchen to make those holiday meals easy to manage. Lots of kitchen cabinets give you plenty of storage. Breakfast nook area with bay window to look out over a large back yard. Primary Bedroom has walk-in closets and adjoining bathroom with double vanity sinks and walk in tile shower. Upper level features two other bedrooms and another full bathroom. Basement, has several finished rooms that can be used as a visiting guest area. It has a den, full bath and another bonus room. Lower level also has a work shop with a garage door. Great for storing tools, motorcycles and lawn mowers. Fenced in back yard and plenty of space the entire family. Lake access with picnic area. Come and see! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team (828)292-1440 today.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The man police took into custody in connection with the shooting was on parole for multiple charges, including his second conviction of habitual felon, records showed.
- Updated
“I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Spring on Wednesday is in custody.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS -- At least one person is dead after a shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs on Wednesday.
- Updated
ASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a dru…
- Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 27 to July 3:
- Updated
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Elections will hold a hearing Thursday after a Valdese resident raised a challenge to the residency of a mayoral candidate.
- Updated
Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported si…
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property.