Must See! "Like new" home offering spacious living areas & great outdoor spaces. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and trey ceilings throughout. The kitchen is well-appointed with abundant storage space in cabinets, quartz counters, nice pantry, bar seating at island. Step out of the living area onto the large outdoor patio in the private backyard. In addition to the large 2 car garage, this home has a driveway "turnaround" area that provides additional parking for guests. Beautiful Red Oak hardwood flooring throughout the home with a great fireplace. Considerable large master bedroom with large master closet & double vanities in master bath. Trey ceilings in living room open up from the kitchen to create the large open space for guests & gatherings. Just outside city limits in an established Mt. View neighborhood. The location is close to shopping, coffee shops and Hwy 321/ I-40 for simple commuting. The interior is beautifully designed with high quality materials.