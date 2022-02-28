FDon't miss this amazing home! Fabulous Ranch located in Lakeland Park of NW Hickory has so much to offer. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a gorgeous, large, kitchen with lots of counter space, and cabinets that opens to the den/family room with gas log fireplace. . There is a formal dining room, living room (with French doors), and as a bonus, near the den, is a wet bar including an ice maker, wine cooler and sink. The large, primary suite has 2, walk-in closets with built-in shelving units, and the bathroom includes a jacuzzi tub, and separate walk-in shower. And there's more... This home has all brand-new windows & beautiful wood blinds. The exterior has so much to offer with a covered front porch, a large, covered back porch, plus patio area with fire pit, & fenced yard. Plus! The gate leads directly off the back to the Greenway path and newly built Riverwalk park!. Sellers request all offers submitted by Sunday, Feb 27 at 8pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000
