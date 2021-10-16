3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $369,900

Call Erin Hunt today for a private tour! 828-291-4199 Desirable NW Hickory 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in SterlingStone on Sixth! Gorgeous One-level Professionally modern designed with open floor plan and popular split bedroom design. Modern kitchen with large island, stunning backsplash, quartz countertops and custom cabinets. Modern light fixtures throughout. Gas fireplace with custom built-ins are focal points of the open living area. Engineered hardwoods and ceramic tile flooring. Spacious master suite features separate dual sink vanities with quartz countertops, walk-in glass shower and immense walk-in closet. Entire home has professionally installed shutters as well. Covered front porch and beautiful stained wood ceiling. Fenced yard, new irrigation system, all new professional landscaping with lighting. Lot backs up to designated green space.