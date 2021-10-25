Call Dawn 828-381-2704 or Sean 828-381-2768 to see inside! Do not miss your opportunity to own this beautiful ranch with a full finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen with stainless appliances, updated deck on rear overlooking private backyard with storage building and firepit area, down the hall is your primary bedroom with double closets, 1 is walk in, primary bath with jetted tub and separte shower, freshly painted, 2 additional bedrooms and a full guest bath on the main level. Very nice laundry/utility room on the main level. Basement features new carpet, completely finished, heated and cooled with bar, additional room that has been used as bedroom in the past but no window, full bath and plenty of room to spread out! Fireplace in basement as well. Great home offering nearly 3,000 square feet of living area in a very quiet cul-de-sac! This home has it all and is convenient to everything...I40, 321, shopping and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $374,900
