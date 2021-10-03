Immaculate home on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Mountain View. This 3BR/2.5BA home features a spacious open floor plan and rocking chair front porch! Beautifully maintained landscaping gives this home great curb appeal. Cozy living room with gas fireplace Beautiful kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Breakfast Nook and Formal Dining room. Spacious master bedroom with attached master bath. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath. Large Bonus Room over the garage! Deck overlooks the large, fenced backyard. Property includes 1 additional lot totaling 0.98 acres. The perfect home to entertain family and friends! All kitchen appliances plus washer, dryer and Craftsman riding lawnmower stay! Updates Galore. Meticulously maintained and Move in Ready. Come take a look at all this home has to offer! Showings start Saturday, Oct 2nd.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $379,900
