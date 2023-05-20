Don't Miss this Gorgeous New Construction in the Up and Coming Subdivision of Wallace's View! 3Bed/2.5Bathroom. From the stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, LVP Flooring, Tile Shower and Gas Fireplace this New Construction does not disappoint. Every Home Buyer will love the Large, Primary Suite with walk-in Closet and Bathroom with Tiled Shower, Double Vanities, and Water Closest. The Main level boasts Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Living room with fireplace, Primary Suite and Laundry/Mud room. Upstairs you will find Two additional Bedrooms and Shared Bath. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered Front Porch or the back patio. The back yard is large and exceeds back past the partially cleared area.