Don't Miss this Gorgeous New Construction in the Up and Coming Subdivision of Wallace's View! 3Bed/2.5Bathroom. From the stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, LVP Flooring, Tile Shower and Gas Fireplace this New Construction does not disappoint. Every Home Buyer will love the Large, Primary Suite with walk-in Closet and Bathroom with Tiled Shower, Double Vanities, and Water Closest. The Main level boasts Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Living room with fireplace, Primary Suite and Laundry/Mud room. Upstairs you will find Two additional Bedrooms and Shared Bath. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered Front Porch or the back patio. The back yard is large and exceeds back past the partially cleared area.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night.
The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.