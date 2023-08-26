Quality abounds in this new construction, one level home! No carpet here! All water resistant flooring throughout except tile in the baths. This home has a large open great room with gas logs fireplace; kitchen with island and dining area. The kitchen has unique granite counters, tile backsplash, soft close cabinets and a pantry. The primary suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath with double vanities, tiles shower with glass doors & tiled floors. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Call today to schedule your viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning.
A former kindergarten teacher and children’s director was charged Tuesday with a child sex crime.
Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store.
Income tax rebates of $260 for individuals and up to $1,300 for families of five are already starting to show up in the bank accounts of about…
Q: I recently heard about a Facebook lawsuit settlement and if you used Facebook you would be entitled to some money. What’s the deal and how …