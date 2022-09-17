 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $395,000

Don't miss this New Construction Home built by Mark Isenhour Construction! This Stunning 3Bed/2Bath will be the first completed home in the New Subdivision of Wallace View. One-Level Living with All the desired updates; Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Trey Ceiling, Tile Shower, LVP Flooring, Arched Doorways, and much more. Excellent Location minutes from 321, 127, and 40! Expected completion 10/15/22.

