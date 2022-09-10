3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900

Stunning!! One Level Custom Modern Farmhouse offers 1651 SF with 3 BR/2BA/2 Dr Garage. Open Floor Plan/Split BR. Exterior Insulated Vinyl Siding, Architectural Shingled Roof w/Metal Accents, Weeping Mortar Brick, Front Transom Windows. Rocking Chair Front Porch. The Solid Front Decorative Door leads into the 12' Entry Area and Beautiful Dining Area w/Wainscoting Accent Walls, 12' Coffered Ceiling. The LR features Cathedral Ceiling, Decorative Shiplap Walls, Accent Beam, Custom Tiled Gas FP, 12' Slider Door leading to Impressive Screened Rear Porch for Outdoor Entertaining. Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Lg Island, Custom Cabinets, (Appliance Pantry w/outlet). Stainless Appliances- Gas Cooktop, and wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor. Custom Laundry w/Walk in Pantry. The Spacious Primary BR features Coffered Ceiling with Accent lighting, Double Door Linen closet. The Primary Bath Showcases Walk in Tiled Shower and Walk in Closet. https://youtu.be/ckkz5_3vCn4