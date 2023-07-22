Quality abounds in this new construction, one level home! No carpet here! All water resistant flooring throughout except tile in the baths. This home has a large open great room with gas logs fireplace; kitchen with island and dining area. The kitchen has unique granite counters, tile backsplash, soft close cabinets and a pantry. The primary suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath with double vanities, tiles shower with glass doors & tiled floors. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Call today to schedule your viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $410,900
