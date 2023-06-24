New Construction! Don't miss this gorgeous home in Wallace's View located in Mountain View. Mark Isenhour Construction Inc. 3Bedroom/2.5Bath with unfinished bonus room. Bonus room gives desired flex space and could be finished for 4th bedroom. This new Construction Boasts Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, LVP flooring, Open Floorplan, Gas Fireplace, Primary Bedroom on Main, and more! Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms with shared bath. Enjoy your Morning coffee on the Front Porch overlooking the countryside or the Private, Covered Back Porch Estimated Completion 9/1/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $428,000
