New Construction! Don't miss this gorgeous home in Wallace's View located in Mountain View. Mark Isenhour Construction Inc. 3Bedroom/2.5Bath with unfinished bonus room. Bonus room gives desired flex space and could be finished for 4th bedroom. This new Construction Boasts Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, LVP flooring, Open Floorplan, Gas Fireplace, Primary Bedroom on Main, and more! Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms with shared bath. Enjoy your Morning coffee on the Front Porch overlooking the countryside or the Private, Covered Back Porch Estimated Completion 9/1/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $428,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Morganton man was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction Wednesday.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
RALEIGH — The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards.
A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.
The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023.