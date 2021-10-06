Beautiful, One Owner, All Brick Home with over 4200+heated sqft in Mt. View. IN-GROUND POOL. All situated on 1.17 beautifully landscaped lot. Granite counters in Kitchen. Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Built in Bookcases, Gas Log Fireplace.Formal Dining Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Palladium Arch Window. Split BR Floor Plan. Sunroom. Primary Suite with Large Walk in Closet, Jetted Tub, Sep Shower, His/Her Vanities, Roll-Out Glass Block Windows. Two other very spacious main level bedrooms. Full Hall Bath with Cultured Marble Double Vanity. Laundry Room with Built in Cabinets and Mud Sink. Upstairs you'll find an Office, Exercise Room, plus Large Bonus Room and a Full Bath. Basement offers a small Kitchenette/Bar area, Full Bath, Family/Recreational Room, and a Den with Stone Wood Burning Fireplace. Single Garage in Basement offers space for all those extra toys. Separate Workshop area. Locked Gun Closet. Add'l Lower Driveway. Attached Double Garage on the Main Level.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $525,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 15-21.
Residents and motorists in Burke and Caldwell counties can weigh in on plans for improvements for a major road and bridge connection.
Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a …
- Updated
The Burke County Health Department recently informed the school system of another cluster at a local school.
- Updated
Investigators seized nearly 30 grams of fentanyl from a Morganton motel room Friday.
Special family moments can be enjoyed even during a global pandemic:
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
A new business has made its way to Morganton for the coin and currency admirers of Burke County.
- Updated
Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursi…