3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $55,900

Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added unto back of home. Big yard nice back deck with concrete patio and 2 storage buildings. Detached garage. Lots of storage in the hall way, 2 adjoinging living rooms. Conviently located to US 321 and downtown Hickory.

