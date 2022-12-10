3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $563,005

TO BE BUILT Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with deeded boat slip. Enjoy Lake Hickory community living from a brand new (to-be-built) home! Home plans include a private rear Office to maintain privacy. Spacious kitchen w/island to have open floor plan views of GR & access to the backyard. Granite tops (kitchen & all baths), plus stainless-steel appliance package. Tons of cabinetry & countertop space, pantry storage & a Formal DR nearby. Cozy morning room to sit back and enjoy morning coffee. Side entry stairs are out of site from guests, lead to spacious Owner's Suite with raised height dual sink vanity, Sep. shower, plus walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms up to share a full bath with dbl sink raised vanity. Laundry up to be nearby all bedrooms. Trees border the back of this sloping wooded property. You couldn't ask for a more charming peaceful location. Close proximity to parks, schools, libraries and Multiple golf courses around the area.