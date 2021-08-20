Pride in ownership is evident in this stunning home. This all-brick FROG is situated on .71 acres. The manicured landscape will grab your attention. The lawn offers an in-ground sprinkler system. The split bedroom layout, with 9’ ceilings. The spacious kitchen features stone backsplash, a large island with sink, plus a pantry. The main level den/office area offer abundant space for the work at home person. The dining room, has designer chair rail and ceiling. The spacious primary bedroom has an exterior door to access the large rear deck. The primary bathroom has a walk-in tile shower as well as an oval-shaped built-in tub. The entire living area has beautiful, upgraded hardwood flooring. The great room, with vaulted ceiling, has a corner gas log fireplace. The upper level offers lots of possibilities with office space, a media room with a projection tv with surround sound, & full bath. The over-size garage offers ample storage and will accommodate large vehicles with space to spare.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900
