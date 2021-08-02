3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $589,000

Stunning executive brick ranch in Baker Mountain Estates features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on just over an acre lot. Open concept floorplan offers living room, dining area open to den and adjoining office. Roomy kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar opens to keeping room and sunroom which overlooks the inground pool and Koi pond. Relax in the free-form custom pool which has underwater lighting, a timed waterfall and new sand filter! Spacious primary suite has walk-in closet and ensuite bath which features heated flooring with a thermostat, walk-in tiled shower, separate Victoria Albert freestanding tub, dual vanities and large recessed medicine cabinets.