Welcome home to this gorgeous private estate located on 13.39 acres! This expansive property boasts an immaculate 3 bed/2.5 bath, open concept home w/a wrap-around porch simply inviting you to pull up a rocking chair and sip on your coffee. Upon entering, this magnificent home allures you into the gathering room with 2 story cathedral ceilings, a wood burning-stone surround fireplace and large windows which opens up to an ample space for a dining area along with an exposed kitchen with beautiful custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, large pantry, wood floors & a large island w/ additional seating. Primary bedroom is on the main level w/a walk-in closet and attached primary bath retreat. The second level has a sizeable bedroom and an ample loft area perfect for a 2nd gathering room, game room or office space. Add'l features included are a detached 2 story garage with an unfinished room upstairs, a greenhouse, huge 36x30 workshop & 12x28 storage building.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
- Updated
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
- Updated
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
- Updated
A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
- Updated
County commissioners took a step last week toward transforming the old Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.