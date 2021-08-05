 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $69,900

1996 Clayton Manufactured Single Wide Home, 1.05 Acres, Private Well and Septic, Private Dirt/Gravel Road, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Master Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower. Home needs light sheet rock work and paint throughout. New Carpet just installed. Outside Air unit looks old and some interior HVAC components missing. Cash offers only. Sold As Is. Seller will make no repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert