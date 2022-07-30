NEW CONSTRUCTION home in HILDEBRAN. This adorable house is ready for its new buyers! Tasteful and fresh colors inside and out are perfect for anyone. The house has a great floorplan with open living area and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Comes with stainless steel appliances and the front porch is perfect for relaxing. Located at the end of a private road and near schools and highways. Come see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $249,900
