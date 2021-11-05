Exceptionally maintained custom designed home on over an acre in the Miller Creek Subdivision! You will admire the detail that the Owner/Builder has put into this home. All brick, 3BR 3.5BA with full partially finished basement as well as double attached garage. Main level offer over 2,100 sq ft and features beautiful oak millwork finished hardwoods & tile flooring. Foyer leads to living room with open floor plan to kitchen that’s great for entertaining. The beautiful honed granite countertops are a focal point of the modern kitchen offering all top-of-the-line KitchenAid black stainless-steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry & laundry room with loads of cabinets & sink. The Owner’s suite features extra large walk-in closet, tile shower & double vanity with makeup area. Large carpeted basement area with over 1,600 ht sq ft has full bath with oversized shower. Screened-in back porch with Trex flooring & wooden ceiling with fan will be a family favorite. Large deck also features Trex & powder coated railing. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind home! Call Franklin today @ 828-446-7748
3 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $534,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 12-18.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
Two adults died and an infant was injured in what police say was a domestic shooting Monday in Lenoir. Police are not looking for any other suspects, a news release from Lenoir Police said.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old infant.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.
- Updated
After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.