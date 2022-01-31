3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $165,500

For more information, please contact Lois Leonard at (828) 320-6354 OR Gina Jenkins at (828) 455-0922. Well Maintained, Ranch style home with a beautiful level yard! As you enter you will find a very spacious Living Room. Through the hallway there is a large Primary Bedroom with an en-suite Bath that provides a tub/shower, separate vanities and a walk-in closet. At the other end of the hallway the is a generous sized secondary Bedroom, adjacent to a shared/guest Bath with a tub/shower and single vanity. From there you enter the Eat-In Kitchen that offers an electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Through the kitchen you will step down into a bonus space that would make an excellent mud room/exercise or play room, providing access to the carport, a large utility/coat closet and where the laundry is housed. Just on the back side is a 3rd Bedroom that provides privacy from the rest of the home. The side door leads to the Carport and an attached utility room for added storage. Located approx. 1/2 mile from Hwy 321, less than 1 mile to downtown Hudson.