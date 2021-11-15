3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $200,000

If you are looking for space, both outdoors and indoors, this is the property! With over 3100 square feet and 2.15 acres, this home has great potential. Partial fencing in the back yard and an adjacent lot is included. Located in a great neighborhood, conveniently positioned to Lenoir, Hudson and Hickory. Being sold as is. HVAC system is inoperable, as the refrigerant line has been cut, as well as the thermostat lines.