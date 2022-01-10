 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $219,900

Convenient location in Hudson! Near Hwy 321 for easy access to Lenoir or Hickory. Within walking distance to downtown Hudson. Nice lot and curb appeal with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer. The cook of the family will enjoy this kitchen with breakfast bar and large eating area. Large finished den in basement features a fireplace and would make the perfect spot for rec room, entertaining or additional bedroom. Call today for a tour of this great home in excellent location!

