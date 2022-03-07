3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $224,900

Conveniently located on Fairwood Drive between Hudson and Lenoir, this property offers quick access to Hwy 321, making for an easy commute to either Lenoir/Blowing Rock/Boone or Hickory. Ample parking with one paved drive accessing a single garage and single carport, and a gravel drive that can access the fully fenced back yard. Inside, you will find an open main living area complete with tasteful updates! You won't want to miss this opportunity!