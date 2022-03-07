 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $224,900

Conveniently located on Fairwood Drive between Hudson and Lenoir, this property offers quick access to Hwy 321, making for an easy commute to either Lenoir/Blowing Rock/Boone or Hickory. Ample parking with one paved drive accessing a single garage and single carport, and a gravel drive that can access the fully fenced back yard. Inside, you will find an open main living area complete with tasteful updates! You won't want to miss this opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert