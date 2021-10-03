3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $224,900

Exceptionally maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home on a corner lot convenient to Hwy 321 in Hudson. Main level features arched doorways, crown molding, and wood flooring in the foyer, living room, kitchen & dining area. All kitchen appliances convey including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, & counter microwave. Owner's suite w/ tub/shower combination & spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms & a hall bath. Bedrooms feature crown molding & chair rail. Nice laundry room w/ tile flooring adjacent to the owner's suite, and the washer & dryer remain. Bonus room on the lower level could be used as a bedroom, office or family room. Main level oversized attached garage, 24' X 32' with 10' X 8' doors. Fenced & gated backyard w/ a concrete driveway; lower level tandem garage for small cars or ATVs & utility garage. Covered front porch w/ vinyl columns & railing installed a year ago, & a recently painted back deck. Per the sellers, roof replaced in 2016; Trane HVAC 5 years ago. Contact listing agent, Lisa Starnes at 828-234-6553.