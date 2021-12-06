 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $225,000

Call Kelly Burris with Realty Executives for appointment at 828-320-2323. Sweet move in ready, all brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a full unfinished basement. Laminate wood flooring, almost brand new roof/hvac/water heater. Updates include newer lighting, windows, full fenced back yard. Room to park one car in the garage in basement and one in the carport upstairs.

