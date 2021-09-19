 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $229,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $229,000

This lovely MOVE-IN ready 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom house has a large 2 Car Garage, 2 spot Carport, Partial Basement is waiting for that right buyer. This home has lovely hard wood flooring that shines as the natural lighting lights the rooms. It has a large back yard with the property having .65 acres. The home is within walking distances to the Hudson Elementary School and a short walk down the road to view and breathe in the Appalachian mountain side. Take some time to check out this beautiful home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert