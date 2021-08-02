Perfectly located between Lenoir & Hickory only minutes from shopping, eating and all that Hudson has to offer. This beautiful, low maintenance 3 bed/2 bath home has a split floorplan that features a huge living room as you walk in. Off to the side is the renovated kitchen, which comes equipped with granite countertops and all its appliances including a fridge and a spacious dining area overlooking the recently replaced back deck. To the right side is the master suite with large bath and laundry closet including washer/dryer. The guest bedrooms/bathroom are located on the left side of living room providing ample space for the whole family. Step out back to the deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard with fire pit, if you're looking to entertain family & guests. Downstairs is an oversized Dbl garage, mudroom, and utility storage room that could be finished. You will love the beautiful landscaping around home and the peace and tranquility of the neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.