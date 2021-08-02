3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $230,000

Perfectly located between Lenoir & Hickory only minutes from shopping, eating and all that Hudson has to offer. This beautiful, low maintenance 3 bed/2 bath home has a split floorplan that features a huge living room as you walk in. Off to the side is the renovated kitchen, which comes equipped with granite countertops and all its appliances including a fridge and a spacious dining area overlooking the recently replaced back deck. To the right side is the master suite with large bath and laundry closet including washer/dryer. The guest bedrooms/bathroom are located on the left side of living room providing ample space for the whole family. Step out back to the deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard with fire pit, if you're looking to entertain family & guests. Downstairs is an oversized Dbl garage, mudroom, and utility storage room that could be finished. You will love the beautiful landscaping around home and the peace and tranquility of the neighborhood.